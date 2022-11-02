About this product
Rainbow Chip is a hybrid strain with a lineage of Sunset Sherbet and Mint Chocolate Chip. It’s a flavor match made in heaven! The combo of myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene will have you tasting hints of mint, herbal, sweetness. Rainbow Chip is a balanced high that promises relaxation without the lazy, and creative without the crazy.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.