If you want to taste the rainbow, try our Rainbow Zkittlez! This indica dominant strain is a cross between Rainbow Sherbert and Zkittlez. Rainbow Zkittlez is known for its heavy body high paired with anti-anxiety properties due to the high amounts of limonene, nerolidol and pinene. This strain has beautiful frosty dense nugs with light hues of mint green and purple, sprinkled with orange colas. If you are looking for a sleepy, relaxing high, then Rainbow Zkittlez is the right strain for you!