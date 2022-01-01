Red Runtz is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Red Pop and Runtz. These two strains combined create a flavor bomb of sweet, berry, woody, and tropical citrus — making you salivate for more. Red Runtz’ top three terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene and humulene, a trio sure to have you feeling blissfully relaxed and stress free, maybe even a little tingly and sleepy. ;) A great strain to enjoy on a lazy Sunday night.