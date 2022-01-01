About this product
Red Runtz is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Red Pop and Runtz. These two strains combined create a flavor bomb of sweet, berry, woody, and tropical citrus — making you salivate for more. Red Runtz’ top three terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene and humulene, a trio sure to have you feeling blissfully relaxed and stress free, maybe even a little tingly and sleepy. ;) A great strain to enjoy on a lazy Sunday night.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.