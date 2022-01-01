About this product
Rest X will help clear and nourish your mind, leaving you refreshed and ready to start a new day. Research shows that the healing properties of THC and CBD are unlocked when they are taken together in balance. Research shows THC and CBD are enhanced when taken together and can even enhance other natural compounds. That’s why Rest X comes with an extra dose of Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil (including THC and CBD) and 5mg Melatonin.
Benefits: Aides Sleep, Relieves Anxiety, Relieves Pain
Dosing Information: Rest X is available in boxes of 20 capsules or 2 capsules for those who want to try before they buy.
Ingredients: MTC Oil, Beeswax, Full Spectrum Oil, Linalool, Limonene, Valerian Root, Ginkgo Biloba, Melatonin
Benefits: Aides Sleep, Relieves Anxiety, Relieves Pain
Dosing Information: Rest X is available in boxes of 20 capsules or 2 capsules for those who want to try before they buy.
Ingredients: MTC Oil, Beeswax, Full Spectrum Oil, Linalool, Limonene, Valerian Root, Ginkgo Biloba, Melatonin
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.