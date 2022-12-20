About this product
Resting Kushface flower infused with COTC OG diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This infused preroll is indica dominant, so you can expect a relaxing body high that'll uplift your mood and send you into the dreamscape. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.
Total Terpenes: 2%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 52%
Total THC: 45%
Total Terpenes: 2%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 52%
Total THC: 45%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.