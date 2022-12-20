Resting Kushface flower infused with COTC OG diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This infused preroll is indica dominant, so you can expect a relaxing body high that'll uplift your mood and send you into the dreamscape. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terpenes: 2%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 52%

Total THC: 45%