Resting Kushface flower infused with Smooth Operator diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This infused preroll is indica dominant, so you can expect a relaxing body high that'll uplift your mood and send you into the dreamscape. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terpenes: 1.66%

Total THC: 35.49%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more