Resting Kushface flower infused with Smooth Operator diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This infused preroll is indica dominant, so you can expect a relaxing body high that'll uplift your mood and send you into the dreamscape. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience. Total Terpenes: 1.66% Total THC: 35.49% Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.