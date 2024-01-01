Rock Candy is ready to fizz up your palate with its heavy hitting hybrid parentage comprised of LA Pop Rocks and Purple Push Pops! Funky, gas forward gelato terps with a bit of sour fruit are on display with this 100% live resin cart, ready for immediate inhalation. Get ready for these delicious flavors to ride inside your pocket in our convenient threaded cartridge with all ceramic interior hardware for an unmatched vape experience!

