Holla back girl, because this Sh*t Is Bananas! Sh*t Is Bananas is a balanced hybrid strain with a lineage of Purple Diesel crossed with Banana. This strain has a fruity, earthy aroma with some peppery notes on the backend. Thanks to the high amounts of limonene, myrcene and cymene, this strain will elevate your mood, relax your achy muscles and eliminate your anxiety. Sh*t Is Bananas is a great strain for the consumer who wants energy without the added anxiety that some sativa may give you.

Total Terpenes: 1.47%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 39.63%

Total THC: 34.48%

