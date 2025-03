Introducing the first ever, 1/2g All-In-One rechargeable vape filled with COTC award winning SSLR. COTC has partnered with AVD to bring their state of the art, all ceramic, heat not burn, rechargeable AIO ceramic cartridge to market. Try your favorite COTC strains alongside legacy favorites in our proprietary Distillate FREE SSLR that is user friendly, packed with flavor (7-15% terps) at an affordable price.



Holla back girl, because this Sh-t is Bananas! Sh-t is Bananas is a balanced hybrid strain with a lineage of Purple Diesel crossed with Banana. This strain has a fruity, earthy aroma with some peppery notes on the backend. Thanks to the high amounts of myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene, this strain will elevate your mood, relax your achy muscles and eliminate your anxiety. Sh-t is Bananas is a great strain for the consumer who wants energy without the added anxiety that some sativa strains may give you.

Total Terpenes: 10.02%

Total THC: 81.65%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more