Holla back girl, because this Sh-t is Bananas! Sh-t is Bananas is a balanced hybrid strain with a lineage of Purple Diesel crossed with Banana. This strain has a fruity, earthy aroma with some peppery notes on the backend. Thanks to the high amounts of myrcene, caryophyllene and nerolidol, this strain will elevate your mood, relax your achy muscles and eliminate your anxiety. Sh-t is Bananas is a great strain for the consumer who wants energy without the added anxiety that some sativa strains may give you.

Total Terpenes: 10.16%

Total THC: 86.16%

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

