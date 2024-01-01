Holla back girl, because this Sh-t is Bananas! Sh-t is Bananas is a balanced hybrid strain with a lineage of Purple Diesel crossed with Banana. This strain has a fruity, earthy aroma with some peppery notes on the backend. Thanks to the high amounts of myrcene, caryophyllene and nerolidol, this strain will elevate your mood, relax your achy muscles and eliminate your anxiety. Sh-t is Bananas is a great strain for the consumer who wants energy without the added anxiety that some sativa strains may give you. Total Terpenes: 10.16% Total THC: 86.16% The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.