About this product
Sherb Burger is an indica dominant strain derived from crossing Triple Burger with Big League Sherb. This strain has a scent that can and should be turned into a candle; citrus, spice with floral undertones. The high amounts of limonene, myrcene, and linalool give Sherb Burger its mood boosting and relaxing properties. When consumed in high amount, this strain can become sedating, so consume responsibly.
Total Terpenes: 2.98%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 39.53%
Total THC: 34.43%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Total Terpenes: 2.98%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 39.53%
Total THC: 34.43%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.