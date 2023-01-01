Sherb Burger is an indica dominant strain derived from crossing Triple Burger with Big League Sherb. This strain has a scent that can and should be turned into a candle; citrus, spice with floral undertones. The high amounts of limonene, myrcene, and linalool give Sherb Burger its mood boosting and relaxing properties. When consumed in high amounts, this strain can become sedating, so consume responsibly.

Total Terpenes: 7.5%

Total THC: 86.63%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

