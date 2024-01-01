Sherb Burger is an indica strain derived from crossing Triple Burger with Big League Sherb. This strain has a scent that can and should be turned into a candle; citrus, spice with floral undertones. The high amounts of nerolidol, caryophyllene, and limonene give Sherb Burger its mood boosting and relaxing properties. When consumed in high amounts, this strain can become sedating, so consume responsibly.

Total Terpenes: 10.35%

Total THC: 86.70%

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

