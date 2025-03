Sherbet Popz is a sativa dominant strain with a lineage of Sunset Sherbet crossed with Odder Popz. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. Its top three terpenes of limonene, linalool and caryophyllene provide creativity, euphoria and giggly laughter. Enjoy Sherbet Popz while tapping into your creativity.

SOC: 36.47%

Total THC: 31.92%

Total Terps: 2.98%

