Feeling stressed out from juggling a lot on your plate? Then our indica dominant strain, Side Hustle, is the strain for you! Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Girl Scout Cookies, this strain has a sweet, earthy and herbal flavor profile. The high amounts of limonene, myrcene and caryophyllene provide you with stress relief and total relaxation. Take a much needed break and puff on Side Hustle to feel at ease.

Total Terpenes: 2.29%

Total THC: 33.50%

