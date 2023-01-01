Feeling stressed out from juggling a lot on your plate? Then our indica dominant strain, Side Hustle, is the strain for you! Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Girl Scout Cookies, this strain has a sweet, earthy and herbal flavor profile. The high amounts of limonene, myrcene and caryophyllene provide you with stress relief and total relaxation. Take a much needed break and puff on Side Hustle to feel at ease. Total Terpenes: 2.29% Total THC: 33.50% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.