Feeling stressed out from juggling a lot on your plate? Then our indica dominant strain, Side Hustle, is the strain for you! Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Girl Scout Cookies, this strain has a sweet, earthy and herbal flavor profile. The high amounts of caryophyllene, limonene and nerolidol provide you with stress relief and total relaxation. Take a much needed break and puff on Side Hustle to feel at ease.

Total Terpenes: 10.53%

Total THC: 84.29%

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

