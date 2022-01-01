About this product
Sour Apple is a sativa leaning strain derived from Sour Diesel crossed with Apple Fritter. That diesel-like, cheesy apple pastry aroma hits your nose the moment you open that jar. Thanks to caryophyllene, nerolidol, and myrcene, Sour Apple offers anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety and muscle relaxing medical properties. You can expect a calming, body tingling, giggly high from this strain — perfect for a day filled with fun and adventure!
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.