Sour Apple is a sativa leaning strain derived from Sour Diesel crossed with Apple Fritter. That diesel-like, cheesy apple pastry aroma hits your nose the moment you open that jar. Thanks to caryophyllene, nerolidol, and myrcene, Sour Apple offers anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety and muscle relaxing medical properties. You can expect a calming, body tingling, giggly high from this strain — perfect for a day filled with fun and adventure!