Cream of the Crop Gardens
Sour Chem Two Half Gram Premium Flower Prerolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
All you sativa lovers, this one is for you! Sour Chem is a sativa leaning strain derived from Super Sour Diesel and Chem Dawg. The tart, gassy smell hits your nose as soon as you crack the jar open. The top terpenes in Sour Chem are Caryophyllene, Limonene and Myrcene promising an uplifting, mellow high. If you’re looking to tackle your to do list or find some creative inspiration, roll up some Sour Chem to motivate you on your journey.
Sour Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
