About this product
Sour Grapes is a sativa leaning strain that carries a heavy purple grape-like aroma. This strain is a cross between Purple Elephant and Chemdog Sour Diesel. Sour Grapes contains a dominant amount of pinene which will bring out the desire to focus intently on any task at hand. Get ready to kick your day into high gear and knock out your to-do list for the day!
About this brand
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.