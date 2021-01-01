About this product

Sour Melon is a sativa leaning strain crossed between Sour Diesel and an unknown strain. This flower has a dense round structure made up of tea-green leaves with darker army-green tips, short tiger orange hairs, and frosty white trichomes. The most prominent terpenes are limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene giving this strain a citrus, hops, and woody aroma. Sour Melon is known for its uplifting, euphoric head high with a mellow body high. This strain will leave you feeling calm and relaxed, but still energized.