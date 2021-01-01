About this product

Get a taste of paradise with our Sour Pineapple badder! This concentrate comes from Pineapple Paradise and Sour Chem and offers a high terpene content of 10.01%. You’ll notice a beautiful, glossy, fire-yellow color with a slightly thin badder consistency and an aroma of lavender, floral, citrus, wood, and pine with a matching flavor profile. Let the uplifting effects of this sativa leaning strain guide you to a creative state-of-mind and leave those troubles behind.