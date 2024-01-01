Spritzer x Gor!lla Glue | Diamond Barrel | 1.4g

Spritzer flower infused with Gor!lla Glue's diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. These two together transform into a symphony of flavors, starting sweet with a hint of citrus and ending in an earthy diesel taste that leaves you craving more. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
