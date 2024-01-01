Spritzer flower infused with Gor!lla Glue's diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. These two together transform into a symphony of flavors, starting sweet with a hint of citrus and ending in an earthy diesel taste that leaves you craving more. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.



Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more