Cream of the Crop Gardens

Strawberries & Cream High Terpene Badder

Strawberries and Cream Badder is an indica leaning strain derived from Strawberry and Cookies & Cream. This concentrate gives off a savory and sweet aroma of floral, citrus, cloves, and hops. This high terpene concentrate has a total terpene percentage of 5.74% and a terpene profile of nerolidol, caryophyllene, and limonene. Strawberries and Cream Badder has a laid back, euphoric, creative high with a mellow relaxing body high that won’t make you lazy or tired.
