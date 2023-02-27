Strawberries & Cream is a hybrid strain derived from two classic strains Strawberries and Cookies & Cream. With the primary terpenes being caryophyllene, nerolidol and myrcene, this strain has a sweet, earthy, and herbal aroma and flavor profile. Strawberries and Cream has a mellow, euphoric high perfect for relieving stress and anxiety.

Total Terpenes: 11.51%

Total THC: 87.60%



The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



