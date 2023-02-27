Strawberries & Cream is a hybrid strain derived from two classic strains Strawberries and Cookies & Cream. With the primary terpenes being caryophyllene, nerolidol and myrcene, this strain has a sweet, earthy, and herbal aroma and flavor profile. Strawberries and Cream has a mellow, euphoric high perfect for relieving stress and anxiety. Total Terpenes: 11.51% Total THC: 87.60%
The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.