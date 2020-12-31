About this product
Strawberry Blonde provides a bright, uplifting effect with a fruity aroma and sweet flavor. This strain’s lineage is Banana Kush and it is also a pheno of Strawberry Bubblegum. We love to use this sativa-leaning strain as a morning boost to start the day off with a pleasant and delicious kick. Containing high amounts of pinene and limonene, Strawberry Blonde is a euphoric, mood-boosting strain.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.