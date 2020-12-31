Strawberry Blonde provides a bright, uplifting effect with a fruity aroma and sweet flavor. This strain’s lineage is Banana Kush and it is also a pheno of Strawberry Bubblegum. We love to use this sativa-leaning strain as a morning boost to start the day off with a pleasant and delicious kick. Containing high amounts of pinene and limonene, Strawberry Blonde is a euphoric, mood-boosting strain.