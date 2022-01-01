Looking for that GAS? Then Sunset Gas is the strain for you! Sunset Gas is an indica dominant strain derived from Sunset Sherbert crossed with High Octane. This strain packs a pungent diesel, floral aroma, along with a smooth, creamy candy-like flavor — a cannaseurer’s dream pallet. You can expect a euphoric head high with a cozy deep body high thanks to the top three terpenes of myrcene, humulene, and pinene. This strain is perfect for chillin’ while watching the sun set.