About this product
Looking for that GAS? Then Sunset Gas is the strain for you! Sunset Gas is an indica dominant strain derived from Sunset Sherbert crossed with High Octane. This strain packs a pungent diesel, floral aroma, along with a smooth, creamy candy-like flavor — a cannaseurer’s dream pallet. You can expect a euphoric head high with a cozy deep body high thanks to the top three terpenes of myrcene, humulene, and pinene. This strain is perfect for chillin’ while watching the sun set.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.