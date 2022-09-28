Step outside and take in LA's beautiful sunset while dabbing on our Sunset Runtz, an indica dominant concentrate derived from Sunset Sherbert crossed with Runtz. Sunset Runtz emits a lovely peachy, floral and chemical aroma with a sweet flavor profile. This strain has a heavy body high with an increase in creativity and euphoria, making it great for sitting on your porch, enjoying an adult coloring book while taking in the gorgeous sunset.