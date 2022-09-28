About this product
Step outside and take in LA's beautiful sunset while dabbing on our Sunset Runtz, an indica dominant concentrate derived from Sunset Sherbert crossed with Runtz. Sunset Runtz emits a lovely peachy, floral and chemical aroma with a sweet flavor profile. This strain has a heavy body high with an increase in creativity and euphoria, making it great for sitting on your porch, enjoying an adult coloring book while taking in the gorgeous sunset.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.