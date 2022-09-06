Step outside and take in LA's beautiful sunset while smoking on our Sunset Runtz, an indica dominant strain derived from Sunset Sherbert crossed with Runtz. The dense nugs of this strain have light green leaves enveloped in glistening trichomes and bright orange colas. Sunset Runtz emits a lovely peachy, floral and chemical aroma with a sweet flavor profile. This strain has a heavy body high with an increase in creativity and euphoria, making it great for sitting on your porch, enjoying an adult coloring book while taking in the gorgeous sunset sky.