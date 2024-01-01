Super Sonic is a sensational sativa dominant strain created by crossing Gary Payton with SSD genetics. A delightful blend of citrus, gas, and floral notes dances upon the palate, creating a symphony of taste that is both refreshing and invigorating. Super Sonic is rich in terpenes, including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool, which contribute to its unique aroma and effects. It delivers a powerful and uplifting experience, making it an excellent choice for those seeking an energizing boost. Additionally, Super Sonic provides effective stress relief, melting away worries and promoting a sense of calmness and relaxation. Whether you need a pick-me-up during a busy day or an uplifting escape from negative thoughts, Super Sonic has got you covered.

Total Terps: 2.39%

SOC: 42.04%

Total THC: 35.23%

