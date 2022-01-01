About this product
Super Sour Diesel is a sativa dominant strain that packs quite the punch. Super Sour Diesel is a cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel. From the moment you open the jar, the cheesy, gas aroma hits you in the face awakening all your senses. And if the smell doesn't get you going, the limonene will elevate your mood for a morning or midday pick me up.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.