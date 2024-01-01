Sweet Bliss x Indigo Jack Diamond Rolls | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
Sativa hybrid lovers rejoice - the Indigo Jack and Sweet Bliss have been rolled up together in these diamond infused prerolls! The sweet bliss provides some light and flavorful fruity notes while the Indigo Jack gives a bit more hybrid balance with some hazy zest. One for the daytime and a very functional buzz for sure. Cheers!

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
