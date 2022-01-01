About this product
The Bling is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Humboldt Frost, Reserve OG and Humboldt Gelato. This strain gets its name from the glistening, frosty trichomes that shine bright like a diamond. Pinenene, myrcene, and limonene are the top three dominant terpenes making this strain the ultimate night time chill pill.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.