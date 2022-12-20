Get ready for the most indulgent time of year by smoking on The Gobbler! This indica dominant strain, with a lineage of GMO crossed with Apple Fritter, has a funky, garlic, and cheesy aroma and flavor profile that pairs well with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy. If the turkey doesn't knock you out, then The Gobbler sure will, with its relaxing and sedating properties. Make sure to leave some room for a bowl of The Gobbler and a slice of pecan pie!

Total Terpenes: 2.35%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 36%

Total THC 31.44%

