About this product
Triangle Mints is a frosty green hybrid flower with sprinkles of orange pistils. This strain is a cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. Her aroma consists of lemon and citrus from the limonene, while the linalool offers a much needed breath of fresh air after a long day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.