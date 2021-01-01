About this product

Triangle Mints is a strain that most resembles half Indica half Sativa. With the prominent terpenes being caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool it provides a well balanced high that gives you just the right amount of relaxation to keep you chill but not make you feel lazy while also having a nice light euphoric high that makes you happy and relieves stress but does not overwhelm you. Great for mid day relaxation to help take the edge off.