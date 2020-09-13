This grown-from-clone strain is a healthy cross between Triangle Kush and Fire OG, making it a close to perfect 50/50 hybrid. It has amber-orange pistols that are covered in coarse trichomes that give this strain a "sprinkled" exterior, making Trifi Cookies an especially beautiful flower. You'll notice a sweet diesel flavor and a piney aroma. This strain is extremely uplifting and fosters creativity, all while helping you have a full, soothing body high. By the way, it's highly possible that you will experience uncontrollable laughter!