Trophy OG is an indica dominant badder and is a cross between Motor Breath and Trophy Wife. This badders terpene profile prominantly consist of beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and nerolidol, giving it its signature earthy OG flavor and aroma. Trophy OG has a very relaxing couch-lock high best enjoyed before bed.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.