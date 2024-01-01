Transport yourself to the 80's, the era of big hair, excess and drugs, by smoking on Vice City! Vice City, an exquisite indica dominant strain, is the untamed union of Sunset Runtz and Scotty 2 Hotty. This strain tantalizes the senses with its citrus, cloves, and floral flavors and aroma. The top three terpenes of Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Nerolidol contribute to its mood-boosting, relaxing and sedating effects. Whether in your bowl or in your game console, Vice City will enhance your night. Total Terps: 2.8% SOC: 39.44% Total THC: 33.63% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.