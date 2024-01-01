Transport yourself to the 80's, the era of big hair, excess and drugs, by smoking on Vice City! Vice City, an exquisite indica dominant strain, is the untamed union of Sunset Runtz and Scotty 2 Hotty. This strain tantalizes the senses with its citrus, cloves, and floral flavors and aroma. The top three terpenes of Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Nerolidol contribute to its mood-boosting, relaxing and sedating effects. Whether in your bowl or in your game console, Vice City will enhance your night.

Total Terps: 2.8%

SOC: 39.44%

Total THC: 33.63%

