by Cream of the Crop Gardens
Waiting Games flower infused with Chem 91's Diamonds are delicately crafted into two half gram prerolls. Each puff of these Sativa prerolls releases an enticing skunky aroma, complemented by lemon zest and a hint of mint. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.
Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
