Watermelon Mimosa smells like summer in a jar! This indica leaning strain stems from Watermelon Zkittlez and Jesus OG #10. This flower is ripe with green, purple, and orange colors throughout. This strains’ terpene profile of myrcene, pinene and bisabolol offer anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory properties that sooth aches and pains, as well as, elevate your mood. Take a few puffs and enjoy a summer night filled with star gazing, euphoria and relaxing vibes.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.