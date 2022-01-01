Watermelon Mimosa smells like summer in a jar! This indica leaning strain stems from Watermelon Zkittlez and Jesus OG #10. This flower is ripe with green, purple, and orange colors throughout. This strains’ terpene profile of myrcene, pinene and bisabolol offer anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory properties that sooth aches and pains, as well as, elevate your mood. Take a few puffs and enjoy a summer night filled with star gazing, euphoria and relaxing vibes.