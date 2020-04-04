Cream of the Crop Gardens
Wedding Pie | 14G | SMALLS
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Wedding Pie is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. It releases a comforting, lavender aroma followed by a sweet, citrus flavor. The terpene profile of Wedding Pie includes limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene offering an uplifting, stress relieving high. This strain is excellent for those who are looking to relax and drift away into the night.
Wedding Pie effects
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
29% of people report feeling sleepy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
