T'is the season for delicious food, family gatherings and cider! Lots n' lots of cider. ;) So make sure to stock up on our White Cider: a sativa dominant strain derived from White Runtz crossed with Apple Fritter. Thanks to the top three terpenes of caryophyllene, linalool and pinene, this strain will uplift your mood and help reduce any anxiety stirred by your family. White Cider has a peppery, floral and pine aroma and flavor profile. The perfect strain to take on that quick walk around the block with your cousins!

Total Terpenes: 1.57%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 40%

Total THC: 34.66%

