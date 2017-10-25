White Onyx is a sativa strain with a lineage of White Widow crossed with Apple Fritter. This strain has a woody, tart citrus, and earthy flavor and aroma profile. White Onyx will brighten your mood, boost your creative juices, and provide steady energy. A perfect strain for a serene trek through the forest.

Total THC: 71.67%

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

