You don't have to wait for your cheat day to treat yourself. Just grab some White Runtz on your way home from work! White Runtz is a balanced hybrid strain derived from Gelato crossed with Zkittlez, giving it its signature sweet and tangy, fruit candy-like flavor and equally sweet and creamy aroma. With a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, and nerolidol, you can expect a long-lasting, relaxed and giddy high. White Runtz can be enjoyed any time of day.