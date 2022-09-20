About this product
You don't have to wait for your cheat day to treat yourself. Just grab some White Runtz on your way home from work! White Runtz is a balanced hybrid strain derived from Gelato crossed with Zkittlez, giving it its signature sweet and tangy, fruit candy-like flavor and equally sweet and creamy aroma. With a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, and nerolidol, you can expect a long-lasting, relaxed and giddy high. White Runtz can be enjoyed any time of day.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.