Cream of the Crop Gardens
White Tahoe Cookies
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
White Tahoe cookies is an 80% indica, 20% sativa hybrid bred by Kush4Breakfast. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and a cut of Girl Scout Cookies. The buds exemplify attributes found in Girl Scout Cookies, producing sweet, hashy notes with slight OG undertones. The consumer should find the effects to be sedative and relaxing while alleviating of any minor pain or anxiety.
White Tahoe Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
