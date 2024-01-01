White Tahoe Cookies | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

White Tahoe Cookies have arrived to reinvigorate you with the revival of a renowned classic. Bred by Kush4Breakfast, these buds are coated with a dense, funky layer of frosty trichomes. Indica effects from this one, but with a definite hybrid touch from the addition of The White. Pain relief and sedative effects can be expected in heavy doses..and trust us when we say this flower is one super funky batch.

About this strain

White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
